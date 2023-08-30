TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – A death investigation is underway after a Tuscaloosa County coal mine employee was killed and two others were injured Wednesday morning.

According to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and paramedics responded to a medical call around 7 a.m. at Warrior Met Coal Inc. Mine No. 4, which is located at about 13000 Triple L Road in Tuscaloosa. They arrived and transported three employees for further treatment, but one died as a result of the workplace accident. The TCSO didn’t identify who died in the press release.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit has conducted an initial investigation at the scene, but no foul play is suspected at this time. The TVCU will work alongside Warrior Met Coal Inc. and the Mine Safety and Health Administration in this investigation. No further information was provided by the TCSO.

