BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is dead after a vehicle fell from the parking deck of the Grandview Medical Center Thursday morning.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene Thursday morning where a vehicle had fallen from the fourth level of the parking deck, according to Battalion Chief Clay Hendon.

The car fell onto its roof. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Hendon.

