An overnight collision between a train and an SUV left one person dead in Tuscaloosa.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning collision between a train and an SUV in Tuscaloosa left one person dead Wednesday.

According to Tuscaloosa Police, the driver of the SUV collided with the train at the intersection of 16th Street and Queen City Avenue around 12:35 a.m. The SUV was pushed about 100 yards to an area near Fire Station 1 on Greensboro Avenue as a result of the crash.

The driver of the SUV, a man in his late thirties, was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the driver has not yet been released.

