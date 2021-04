JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Monday evening.

According to JCSO Sgt. Joni Money, deputies received a call of a person shot at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Florentine Circle. The victim was shot while inside a vehicle and was then driven to Wear Drive where he was pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.