FOSTERS, Ala. (WIAT) – A person is dead after a reported shooting Tuesday morning.

Before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) and the Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) responded to Timbertop Lane in Fosters on reports of a shooting, according to Captain Jack Kennedy.

One person was reported dead, Kennedy said.

At this time, there is no further information. Stay with CBS 42 for updates as this story develops.