CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are investigating after a car crashed into a residence, leading to at least one confirmed fatality Thursday night.

Jeremy Kilpatrick with the Cullman County Coroner’s Office stated that the crash happened in the area of County Road 1354, which led to the car catching fire. The victim was later identified by Kilpatrick as Mark Steven Haymon, 67, of Cullman County.

No further information is available as investigations continue.

