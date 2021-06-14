1 dead after being shot inside truck in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Ensley Monday afternoon.

According to BPD, officers responded to a call of a person down in the 1500 block of 29th Street just after 2 p.m. Once on the scene, a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds he sustained while inside of a truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was later identified as 43-year-old Anthony Jackson Jr. Authorities say Jackson was inside the truck when a silver SUV approached and fired the gunshots into the vehicle.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. No one is in custody at this time.

No other information has been released.