TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is dead after two motorcycles crashed Saturday on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Tuscaloosa.

According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, the motorcycles were apart of a funeral procession. The crash occurred at 12:18 p.m. and shut down traffic in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard by Short 19th Street.

The area of the accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. (Courtesy of TPD)

Authorities say to avoid the area until further notice.