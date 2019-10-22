Breaking News
SEARCH FOR ‘CUPCAKE’: New video, police searching for suspect, community search this Sunday

2 dead, 1 taken to ICU in Cullman County shooting, person of interest in custody

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Update (10/21): A second person has died in a Cullman County shooting Monday evening.

The third victim is in the intensive care unit with serious injuries.

Original (10/21): One person is dead and another two are injured after a shooting in Cullman County Monday evening.

According to the Cullman Tribune, the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene and discovered three victims on County Road 223 in the Prospect Mountain Community.

A person of interest is currently in custody on unrelated charges. It was determined he was fleeing the scene on I-65.

There is no current danger to the community, CCSO said.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

CBS 42 Disney on Ice Dream Big Sweepstakes

Enter NOW for your chance to win tickets!

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events