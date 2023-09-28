BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting just before midnight in Birmingham Wednesday.

According to Birmingham Police, officers were notified of shots fired in the 1600 block of Fulton Avenue SW in West End.

Two of the men shot ended up a few blocks away at Birmingham Fire Station 20 where they were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police confirmed one of the victims has life-threatening injuries.

A third victim was taken by private vehicle to Princeton Hospital, where the unidentified man was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes into the newsroom.