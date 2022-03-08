BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Fire and Rescue crews battled an apartment fire in Birmingham’s West End neighborhood Tuesday night that left one person dead and another injured.

According to Chief Sebastian Carillo with Birmingham Fire and Rescue, crews responded around 9:19 p.m. to the call of an apartment on fire in the 900 block of 9th Street Southwest.

When crews arrived and made entry into the apartment, they found a victim in critical condition and transported them to UAB Hospital. After moving further into the apartment, a second victim was found and pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire is under control at this time.

