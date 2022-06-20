TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — One man is dead and another is injured following a shooting at an apartment complex Sunday night.

According to Capt. Jack Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, around 11:15 p.m. several shots were fired during a pool party at The Cottages at Lake Tamaha, an apartment complex off Jack Warner Parkway.

Kennedy said one man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No other information is available at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.