BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was shot dead Saturday morning at an apartment complex on Tempest Drive Southwest.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, West Precinct officers were dispatched around 5:55 a.m. to Forest Hills Apartment Complex on the report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service arrived and pronounced one of the men dead at the scene. The other was transported to UAB Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The deceased victim was later identified as 28-year-old Nadarrius Lewis of Birmingham.

The preliminary investigation suggests that Lewis showed up to the apartment of a woman he was previously romantically involved with and got into an argument with another man prior to shots being fired inside the apartment.

Officers recovered a firearm near Lewis. BPD says at the conclusion of their investigation, detectives will present the case information to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office to see if any criminal charges will be filed.