PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a 61-year-old Aliceville man and left another person injured Monday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Anthony L. Miller was fatally injured when the vehicle he was driving collided head-on with a 2017 Dodge Caravan.

Miller, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was ejected from his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 35-year-old driver of the Caravan was also injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The crash occurred around 10:10 a.m. on Alabama 17 near the 197 mile marker.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate.