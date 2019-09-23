1 dead, 1 injured in mobile home fire in Chelsea over the weekend

CHELSEA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a mobile home fire in Chelsea that killed one person and injured another Saturday.

The fire occurred on Four J Road. When first responders arrived, they discovered the two victims.

(Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office)

Katreana Marie Wylie, 34 was airlifted to UAB Hospital and died shortly after arrival. 29-year-old Christopher Alan Williams was also transported to UAB and is being treated for his injuries.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is working with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Chelsea Fire Department in the investigation.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as more information is released.