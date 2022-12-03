BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One person died and another was injured following a house fire in Birmingham Saturday morning.

According to Birmingham Fire, crews responded to a house fire on the 1600 block of 34th Street SW. Crews confirmed one death and one injury while at the scene of the fire.

The person injured was taken to a local hospital by Birmingham Fire and Rescue. Their condition is unknown at this time.

No details are available regarding the cause or circumstances resulting in the fire.

Stay with CBS 42 News for updates on this developing story.