1 dead, 1 injured at party in Attalla; suspect at large

ATTALLA, Ala. (WIAT) – Authorities in Etowah County are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting that left one man dead and another woman injured.

Sheriff’s deputies are searching for the man who is believed to be the shooter in the incident, the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, Attalla Police and Etowah County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting call at 525 Country Road. Once officials arrived, they learned that a woman and young man were injured by gunfire and transported to two different hospitals by friends in privately owned vehicles.

Alli Tucker, 21, was transported to Gadsden Regional Medical Center and shortly released after treatment of a gunshot injury below her knee. 18-year-old Kaleb Blake Whitworth suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to Riverview Regional Medical Center. He was treated and transported to UAB Medical Center where he later died due to his injuries during surgery.

After further investigating, the sheriff’s office reports, a large party of between 80 and 100 guests took place at the home on 525 County Road. During the party a single gunshot occurred, witnesses told deputies. After the gunshot, everyone dispersed.

Based on several witness interviews, investigators believe that an unknown man arrived to the party about an hour prior to the shooting. An argument ensued between him and the victim, Whitworth. That is when witnesses say the suspect fired a single shot striking Whitworth in the chest, the bullet exited his back and struck Tucker in the leg, below the knee.

Whitworth was arrested back in January 2018 in a Gadsden homicide investigation. When Whitworth was 16, he was charged as an adult on one count of Capital Murder in the Jan. 4, 2019, homicide of Aaron Joe Huff, according to Gadsden Police.

At this time, the name and whereabouts of the suspect is unknown, the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office reports. Investigators have recovered some property believed to belong to the suspect including a “doo-rag”, a jersey shirt and a revolver handgun.

The suspect was driving a black Dodge Charger, officials report. At the time the vehicle left the scene, it was covered in mud. He is described as tall and slender with dreadlocks. It appeared he was 18-25 years of age, officials say. Etowah County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with any information to please contact Captain Robin Grant at the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 546-2825. Any and all information received will remain confidential.