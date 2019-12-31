1 dead, 1 injured after traffic accident on Alabama 261

HELENA, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the Helena Police Department, a driver is dead and another driver is badly injured after a late-night traffic accident in the Helena area Monday night.

The incident took place around 9:30 p.m. December 30 when the Helena Police Department responded at Alabama 261 between County 105 and Starkey Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the driver deceased and the other driver badly injured. Shelby County Traffic Homicide Task Force took over the scene for investigation.

The driver killed in the crash was identified as 32-year-old Brian S. Boots of Vestavia Hills.

The other driver was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment; he is still under medical care.

