1 critically injured in Fairfield shooting

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man critically injured Tuesday morning.

According to JCSO, deputies were dispatched to the 5600 block of EJ Oliver Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. on reports of a person shot.

Once on the scene, authorities discovered a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition.

No other information has been released at this time. If you have any information on this case, contact JCSO at 205-325-1450.