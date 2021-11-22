1 child airlifted, 2 others transported by ambulance following house fire in Gadsden

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Three children were transported to Birmingham for medical treatment following a house fire in Gadsden.

According to Fire Chief Will Reed, the Gadsden Fire Department received a call to a house fire at East Walnut Street around 12:01 a.m. Sunday.

Reed said that three children and their father were in the home at the time of the fire. One of the children was flown to Birmingham for treatment while the other two were transported by ambulance. As of Monday night, their condition was unknown.

The fire appears to be unintentional, according to Reed. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.