HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Crews battled an apartment fire in Hoover Wednesday afternoon.

The fire started just after 2:25 p.m. at the Park at Wakefield and Wellington apartment complex. Multiple units were dispatched to the scene.

One person is being treated for smoke inhalation, according to officials. The fire is out as of 3 p.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time but it did start in the kitchen.

Hoover apartment fire at the Park at Wakefield and Wellington. One person being treated for smoke inhalation. @CBS_42 pic.twitter.com/4PMgEOszym — Malique (@MaliqueRankin) January 20, 2021

No other information has been released. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.