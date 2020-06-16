1 arrested in BPD bust that found nearly 500 pounds of marijuana

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has arrested a man after finding a large amount of drugs at a residence Tuesday afternoon.

According to BPD, the Narcotics Division and K-9 units found 482 pounds of marijuana, 7,659 grams of liquid THC, THC edible candy packs and $9,000 at a residence in the 4000 block of 4th Avenue South.



Photos of drugs seized by BPD in drug bust (Birmingham Police Department)

Ryan Hammer, 39, of Palmdale, Calif. was arrested at the scene. He has been charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, trafficking marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

No other information has been released at this time.

Birmingham Police Department’s Narcotics Division along with K-9’s were successful in an investigation that yielded 482 pounds of marijuana, 7,659 grams of liquid THC, 173 THC edible candy packs and $9,000.00 of United States Currency — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) June 16, 2020

LATEST POSTS