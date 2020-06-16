1 arrested in BPD bust that found nearly 500 pounds of marijuana

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has arrested a man after finding a large amount of drugs at a residence Tuesday afternoon.
According to BPD, the Narcotics Division and K-9 units found 482 pounds of marijuana, 7,659 grams of liquid THC, THC edible candy packs and $9,000 at a residence in the 4000 block of 4th Avenue South.
Ryan Hammer, 39, of Palmdale, Calif. was arrested at the scene. He has been charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, trafficking marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
No other information has been released at this time.
LATEST POSTS
- Cahaba Riverkeeper reports ‘hundreds’ of dead fish along Shades Creek
- WATCH: Trump plan to stem vet suicides focuses on public awareness
- 5 years later: Remembering victims, survivors of Emanuel AME church shooting
- Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting on Lomb Avenue
- Tracking the Tropics: Saharan dust limiting tropical activity for near future