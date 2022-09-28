TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is in custody after police say they crashed their vehicle during a police chase Tuesday night.

According to Lt. Clint Riner with the Trussville Police Department, officers noticed a vehicle driving recklessly around 10 p.m. They attempted to pull over the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop, prompting a short chase.

The driver lost control of the vehicle while attempting to exit off on to I-59 Northbound at exit 141. The vehicle then went off the road and caught on fire shortly after.

The occupants of the vehicle left the scene on foot. One person was located and arrested after it was discovered that they had outstanding warrants.