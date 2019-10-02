Skip to content
SEARCH FOR ‘CUPCAKE’: New video, police searching for suspect, community search this Sunday
Local News
Equality volunteer firefighter killed in Coosa County crash after responding to fire call
Police want to solve 30 year old Tuscaloosa County cold case
Two shot on the Causeway near Ralph and Kacoo’s
St. Clair County school bus overturned in US 411 crash
Pedestrian struck by car in Bessemer, transported to hospital
Police: Woman made up raccoon story to cover up shooting
The history behind cigars and the Alabama-Tennessee rivalry
Alabama partners with company to make Bryant-Denny Stadium sensory inclusive
Hoover PD searching for man who robbed video game machine of $50 in quarters
Last of 3 defendants in 2013 Oklahoma slaying pleads guilty
Police: Dog hits throttle, causes four-wheeler in hit owner
Funeral set for Alabama seaman killed in Pearl Harbor attack
Alabama releases school report cards
NASCAR closes $2B purchase of International Speedway Corp.
Animal advocates ask Alabama college to punish researchers
National
Sharpton searches for the words to eulogize _ and galvanize
Judge orders New Mexico compound suspect hospitalized
California regulator slams PG&E over electricity shut-off
Asylum-seeking Mexicans are more prominent at US border
‘A symbol of acceptance’: Kellogg joins anti-bullying campaign with All Together cereal
International
Thousands in Germany protest Turkish offensive in Syria
Barcelona mayor calls for violence in Catalonia to stop
Millions march in Iraq in annual Arbaeen Shiite pilgrimage
South Sudan opposition leader returns to meet with president
15 dead after Russian dam collapse floods dormitories
Weird
Illegal BASE jumper calls police after cell tower mishap
Wyoming man grows 1,491-pound pumpkin, breaks state record
False alarm: Retail tag prompts suspicious package response
San Diego woman living in van gives up all 300 of her rats
Colorado woman indicted in attempted sale of 1920s fetuses
Entertainment
Naomi Wolf and publisher part ways amid delay of new book
Jury recommends death penalty for ‘Boy Next Door Killer’
Lady Gaga falls off stage while dancing with fan
Jane Fonda returns to civil disobedience for climate change
‘Maude’ co-star, character actor Bill Macy dies at 97
Trending Stories
BPD: Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney still missing; $25K reward offered
SEARCH FOR ‘CUPCAKE’: New video, police searching for suspect, community search this Sunday
2 questioned in Birmingham 3-year-old’s abduction facing unrelated charges
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to be shown on A&E’s ‘Live PD’
Man impersonating officer pulls over van full of cops
Living Local Headlines
One Class at a Time: Midfield High School
Light The Night
One Class at a Time: Mortimer Jordan High School
One Class at a Time: Margaret Elementary School
CBS 42 and Barktoberfest!
