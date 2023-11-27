ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A local toymaking business was the victim of a hacking in the middle of its busiest season.

From hairy cows to pink alligators to snowman puppets, it’s like Christmas every day for Lucy’s Toys in Anniston — the workshop of one of Santa’s more experienced elves, 90-year-old Lucy Moore.

“I’m making turkeys, and this is their bill,” Moore said on what she’s currently making.

The great grandmother gives the big man in red a run for his money. She’s been making and selling her own stuffed animals, toys and blankets by hand for 60 years. Now, it’s a full-time family business.

“We actually sell more [to] adults than we do children,” Moore said.

But last week, the grinch in the form of a hacker came after their email and website.

“The first thing they did was send a phishing email out to several hundred customers, saying ‘hey we’re setting up an Amazon account and what’s your advice’ and trying to get people to respond … My main concern was making sure other people’s information wasn’t compromised,” said Thomas Moore, Lucy’s son.

When customers would respond, they were then re-routed to the hacker’s email.

“It’s just frustrating that you have to deal with [a hacking against] your business, especially in the busiest time of year,” Thomas Moore said.

With the help of Lucy’s tech savvy granddaughters, they were able to report the hacker and get back control without any customer information compromised, and as of Monday, their website is officially up and running again.

For now, it’s back to work ahead of the holidays. They try to ship all their Christmas orders between Dec. 10 through Dec. 12 although they accept orders until just before the 25. Lucy has no plans of stopping any time soon.

“Oh, we’re overwhelmed with orders, but we’ll get them all filled, we always do. We’ve never failed … I love what I do, I really do,” Lucy Moore said.