Local rotary club collects and distributes technology for students

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club recently collected and distributed technology and supplies for area students.

Heading up the efforts for the club were Rotarians Jamie Townes, Mike Ennis, and Ty Williams. Over 30 laptops were collected, disinfected, and distributed to students in St. Clair County and to Restoration Academy (RA). Food and school supplies were also distributed to RA.

Ty Williams spoke on behalf of the RA and said, “We would like to thank the members of the Trussville Daybreak Rotary Club for their donation of used laptops, as well as the much needed school supplies and food, to help our students finish the school year strong in spite of the pandemic.”

Springville Elementary principal, Greg Moore said, “These devices will be much appreciated by our students during a time when classes are being held electronically. Many of our students don’t have access to technology at home. Thank you, Rotarians.”

The technology campaign was co-sponsored by Bryant Bank, used as the drop-off location, and Faith Community Fellowship Church.

