Local relief efforts for Hurricane Delta victims

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Hundreds of thousands of people are without power after Hurricane Delta hit Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Organizations in Alabama have been hard at work, sending teams and supplies to the areas hit hardest. Many of the areas now in recovery mode were still picking up the pieces from Hurricane Sally six weeks ago.

“We have over 800 volunteers who are responding right now with Hurricane Delta and it is different because we’re further apart,” David Goodwin with the American Red Cross said.

A portion of those volunteers is from Alabama. Hurricane Delta took a similar track to Hurricane Sally, increasing the workload for the Red Cross in the south.

“We’re still supporting more than 8,000 residents of Louisiana and Texas,” Goodwin said. “We had another almost 1000 residents of these areas last night. Our concern is being able to provide for almost 10,000 residents in these areas for an extended amount of time.”

Goodwin said the pandemic has changed the way his volunteers operate. The organization is still able to provide all of the same services, just with safety precautions in place.

Hatching Hope, another Birmingham-based organization, is planning to send supplies to Texas this week.

“For large loss, we send palettes and truckloads in to distribute to the community when there’s a need,” Jessica Siniard with Hatching Hope said.

For Hurricane Sally, Hatching Hope sent 40,000 pounds of supplies to affected areas. The amount they will be able to send this go around depends largely on the number of donations they receive.

To learn more about Hatching Hope, click here. To learn more about the American Red Cross, click here.

LATEST POSTS