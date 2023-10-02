BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A local non-profit is set to host its third annual Haute Pink Fashion Show during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center (BCSC) will hold the show on October 12 at the Red Mountain Theatre Arts Campus. The aim of the show, according to a news release from the non-profit, is to spotlight the one-in-eight women and 1-in-1,000 men in Alabama diagnosed with breast cancer.

Money raised at the event will benefit Forge’s mission to improve life quality for local breast cancer patients, survivors, caregivers and loved ones.

Tickets are $100 and can be purchased at the following site: https://hautepink.swell.gives/