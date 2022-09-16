BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — Local law enforcement is working to make Birmingham a safer place for residents.

The Birmingham Police Department recently partnered with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and DEA in a major drug bust, seizing $855,240 worth of marijuana and eight guns from a local residence in the 1900 block of David Drive Northeast.

Officials from both agencies say Wednesday’s drug bust is just one of several operations that exemplify the teamwork dynamic they are utilizing to make Birmingham a safer place to live, work and play.

BPD Officer Truman Fitzgerald tells CBS 42 that for them, teamwork makes the dream work and that they always strive to work with outside agencies and partners.

Fitzgerald says their success on Wednesday’s operation was simply a result of the help they received from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He says they were only able to seize the amount of marijuana and firearms they did because of their help.

“We’re just blessed to have the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office as our partners,” Fitzgerald said. “The other night was just fruits of our teamwork and just the hard effort we try to put in each day and each night on the streets trying to make everybody safer.”

Lieutenant Joni Money with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says they have always tried to maximize their partnerships with other law enforcement agencies like BPD.

Through their continued partnership, Money says they have found new inventive ways to work with one another, leading to successful operations like Wednesday’s drug bust. She says that because their lines of jurisdiction often cross, their relationship plays an essential role in keeping people safe.

“These task force operations, that’s just one way,” Money said. “And you know we’re there if they need something, we’re gonna, you know, come and show up and help them and we have been blessed that they do exactly the same for us.”

Sergeant Monica Law with BPD says the partnership their agencies share has led to success in many operations, especially when working to get drugs off the streets. She notes that drugs have played a central role in many of their homicide investigations.

Law says that by focusing on removing drugs and guns off the streets, they can prevent further violent crimes.

“It’s important that we tackle that because that’s a precursor to many of our violent crimes,” Law said. “So by continuing to work with other law enforcement agencies, we’re able to give more comfort to our citizens as a whole.”

If you have any leads on crimes, law enforcement officials say you can call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. You can remain anonymous.