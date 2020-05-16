Local Eateries Reflect on First Week Back Offering Dine in Services

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Its been less than a week since resteraunts in Alabama have been allowed to open their doors back for dine in services.

Both Black Market Bar & Grill and Tostadas staff are taking safety precautions and hoping to make up some of their losses.

Black Market Bar & Grill is taking things slow with this being the first week people can dine in.

“We’ve had a great turnout of all of our regulars and people in the area.” said Rachel Moore, General Manager Black Market Bar & Grill

With markings covering the patio grounds indicating 6 feet distances between each table, staff say safety is their biggest priority.

“We just have a lot of extra cleaning every hour we are doing disinfecting bleaching and sanitizing.” said Rachel Moore, General Manager Black Market Bar & Grill

Moore adds thankfully guests have been understanding of the new changes.

“Everyone’s pretty good at knowing not to sit down at the tables till we clean them and following the rules. We’ve never had a hostess before in 11 years and we do now.” said Rachel Moore, General Manager Black Market Bar & Grill

“I missed socializing and just spending time away out from home and more than that I’m in sales and so I haven’t been able to see customers that’s been a big challenge.” said Darren Shibley, Birmingham Resident

Tostadas in Homewood says turnout hasn’t been the same for them since they’ve been allowed to let people dine in.

“On a Friday night before all this our in house dining would be full. We would have a full dining room and right now no one is in here, but our patio every seat is taken.” said Hal Craig, Owner Tostadas

Craig adds staffing has been a problem and now that he can afford to bring all of his employees back some are choosing not to return.

“With the unemployment in the incentive they are getting an additional 600 dollars, so some of them are making a lot more money than they were making before. We are hiring right now if you need a job come to Tostadas.” said Hal Craig, Owner Tostadas

Black Market Bar and Grill staff says after monitoring how things go during the next few weeks, they hope to start letting people enter the bar again.