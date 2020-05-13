Local DJs among the last to be allowed to work during coronavirus pandemic

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 Digital Reporter Landon Wexler spoke with Birmingham-area DJ and Owner of Puttin’ on the Ritz DJ Services Rockin’ Russ Randolph.
The two spoke about the hit Randolph’s business has taken since the COVID-19 pandemic began and what he he may need to do in order to make money in the post-COVID era.
LATEST POSTS
- Wednesday is the deadline to update banking information for your stimulus payment
- Changes taking place at Alabama nail salons due to coronavirus pandemic
- NASCAR back this weekend as other sports consider return
- Vote to bring Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic to Birmingham delayed
- Birmingham Police investigating homicide near Mims Avenue