Local DJs among the last to be allowed to work during coronavirus pandemic

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 Digital Reporter Landon Wexler spoke with Birmingham-area DJ and Owner of Puttin’ on the Ritz DJ Services Rockin’ Russ Randolph.

The two spoke about the hit Randolph’s business has taken since the COVID-19 pandemic began and what he he may need to do in order to make money in the post-COVID era.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events

TRENDING STORIES