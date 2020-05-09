Local Businesses React to Amended Safer-At-Home Order

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) – Monday will be a big day for thousands of businesses across Alabama. On Friday, Governor Kay Ivey amended her safer at home order.

After nearly 2 months, businesses have delt with closing their doors or seeing a change in the services they could offer.

Owner of Spa 180, Joy Toney says she couldn’t believe it when she heard the news she could reopen.

“I was thrilled that my girls were going to be able to go back to work.” said Joy Toney, Owner Spa ONE80 “

Toney has already begun putting up rope and getting her salon ready to follow all social distancing guidelines.

“That entails we are having to do every other station to maintain and that means all of the stylists will not be able to work on set days, but that’s okay we are just thankful to be back at work.” said Joy Toney, Owner Spa ONE80 “

Resteraunts including Homewood’s SOHO Social have also started preparing to offer dine in services again. Despite the challenges they’ll face they are looking forward to business picking back up.

“If you look here the booth it won’t be every booth down the row. Its going to be every other booth being sat tables will be taken out. Or we will leave the chairs on top of the table, so people won’t sit there and they still have a barrier in between each other.” said Samantha Magnasun, SoHo Social General Manager

Keeping optimism high during these unusal times is something they have both worked hard to do as they continue adapting to the changes.

Samantha Magnasun, SoHo Social General Manager “To me and probably to a lot of me people around here we are progressing that people are doing what they need to do and we can start to get back to normal or the new normal to say.”

“We have the best clients ever and they have all rallied around us and helped us through this and I think that has kept me positive and motivated to press on.” said Joy Toney, Owner Spa ONE80”

Both Spa 180 and Soho Social say they are hoping for everyone’s support and understanding, since they will not be able to serve the amount of people they could before.