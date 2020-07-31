Search underway for missing teen in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen who has not been seen since Thursday.

Sara Iwers-Mewbourn was last seen around 4 a.m. without money, car or a phone, according to a post used by WCSO.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact WCSO at 205-302-6464.

LATEST POSTS