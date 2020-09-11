Local Birmingham startup to 3-D print masks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The future of wearing a mask may be created in Birmingham.

Local startup business OBEX Health has been taking orders for 3D printed masks. According to one of their owners Forrest Satterfield, the filters that come with the mask are more efficient that one may guess.

3-D printer used to make BOX Health masks.

“The filters we use are produced within the united states. We don’t make the filters, we have a manufacturer,” Satterfield said. They have a lot of experience making biological warfare filters, and stuff like that”

A few of the masks OBEX Health offers.

In case you were wondering, yes, the biological warfare filters function as well as, if not better than the CDC recommended N95 masks. OBEX Health offers masks ranging from $30-50.

A custom-made mask by OBEX Health.

You can shop their selection of masks here.

LATEST POSTS