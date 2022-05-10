BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Questions about the future of Roe V. Wade are still circulating after SCOTUS’ draft opinion was leaked last week. Now, local organizations on both sides of the issue are making sure women know what their options are.

Right now, abortion is legal and available in the state, but if Roe V. Wade is overturned that would limit access to care for thousands of women.

Planned Parenthood Southeast Communication Director Lauren Frazier said she hopes voters take time to educate themselves on the laws in the state and vote when the time comes.

“That also means the power returns to the people, and so we have the ability to hold these lawmakers in our state accountable. We are not the ones who should be afraid, they should be afraid because we are coming for their seats,” Frazier said.

Sav-A-Life Inc. provides women who are facing an unplanned pregnancy with free resources and support. Executive Director Lisa Hogan said she wants women to know they have options regardless of what comes of Roe V. Wade.

“We want them to have a choice. We just want them to know before they make their choice. We want them to be educated and informed about that decision. That’s really all we’re interested in,” Hogan said.

Right now, Alabama has multiple laws on the books that would ban abortion in the state if Roe. V. Wade is officially overturned.