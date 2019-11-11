Living Well with Michelle: Wholesome pumpkin spice latte

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — With the holiday season comes many sweet temptations. While it’s okay to indulge once in a while, having healthy alternatives to seasonal favorites can help keep the diet in tact.

A pumpkin spice latte at popular coffee chains can contain nearly 400 calories and 50 grams of sugar. In this week’s Living Well with Michelle, Michelle went to LifeTime Fitness in Vestavia Hills to find a healthy alternative to the fall favorite.

LifeTime Vestavia Hills general manager Dominique Holloway said their alternative recipe focuses on retaining flavor, but with health in mind.

“As far as taste goes, you’ll get the same taste,” said Holloway. “But what we’re gonna do is cut the sugar more than in half.”

Here’s what goes inside:

12 ounces of Coffee

1 scoop Life Time collagen peptides

1 tbsp. canned pumpkin

Pumpkin pie spice to taste

Bonus: Add 1 tsp of grass-fed butter for richness.

Stevia to taste if preferred.

Directions: Combine all ingredients and blend them up in a blender or with an immersion mixer.

By using real pumpkin, the body will get benefits of beta carotene, which is the orange and red pigment found in certain produce.

“Your body actually processes that as vitamin A,” said Holloway. “And vitamin a is good for your skin, your hair, your immune system and also your eye health and vision.”

WATCH to see a high-protein, greek yogurt-based pumpkin recipe!

