Living Well with Michelle: Healthy ways to enjoy a burger

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Football season is in full swing, and tailgates are often met with food-filled temptations. The good news is you don’t have to give up grilling a burger to stay on track with your health.

LifeTime Fitness personal trainer Matt Stephens said what matters is the ingredients you choose.

“You can actually have a very tasty diet and still be able to get the results you want to get,” Stephens said.

It starts with the patty. Stephens recommends looking for 100% grass-fed meat.

“It’s the most nutritious and it can be the leanest. And also I’ve heard from other people they like the taste better.”

He recommends aiming for 4 oz. patties or less, which will shrink in size when cooked.

LifeTime Fitness’ Experience Life Magazine includes this recipe for patties to make “The Better Burger:”

1 lb. grass fed beef

1 large egg

¼ cup Worcestershire sauce

2 tbs. fresh thyme

1 tbs. olive oil or ghee

As for condiments, mustard is a low-calorie option. Many condiments contain a lot of salt, but Stephens said to remedy this by drinking plenty of water.

“Your kidneys regulate the amount of sodium that’s in your body,” said Stephens. “So if there’s too much that comes into your body, your kidneys are gonna flush it out. So it’s completely fine and totally adds to the taste of the burger.”

Little recipe changes to this tailgate-staple can add up to big results.

