LIVE: Storm reports begin flowing in from across Alabama

Photo of possible tornado damage in Winfield, Alabama (Photo courtesy of Coty Galbreath)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Storm reports have begun flowing in from communities in west Alabama after a significant weather system moved through the area Wednesday evening.

Below are reports sent to the National Weather Center.

8:16 p.m. – Power lines down on Rock Springs Road in Smoke Rise (Blount County)

8:10 p.m. – .75 inch hail reported in Blountsville

7:20 p.m. – Trees were blown down along Highway 195 in northern Walker County

6:51 p.m. – Trees down near the train tracks on Highway 129 near Glen Allen (Marion County)

6:46 p.m. – Dime-sized hail near the Sonic in Vernon (Lamar County)

6:45 p.m. – Trees down and structural damage in Winfield. Possible tornado. (Marion County)

6:28 p.m. – Trees were blown down in Beaverton. The extent of other damage is unknown at this time (Lamar County)