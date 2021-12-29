LIVE: Storm reports begin flowing in from across Alabama

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo of possible tornado damage in Winfield, Alabama (Photo courtesy of Coty Galbreath)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Storm reports have begun flowing in from communities in west Alabama after a significant weather system moved through the area Wednesday evening.

Below are reports sent to the National Weather Center.

8:16 p.m. – Power lines down on Rock Springs Road in Smoke Rise (Blount County)

8:10 p.m. – .75 inch hail reported in Blountsville

7:20 p.m. – Trees were blown down along Highway 195 in northern Walker County

6:51 p.m. – Trees down near the train tracks on Highway 129 near Glen Allen (Marion County)

6:46 p.m. – Dime-sized hail near the Sonic in Vernon (Lamar County)

6:45 p.m. – Trees down and structural damage in Winfield. Possible tornado. (Marion County)

6:28 p.m. – Trees were blown down in Beaverton. The extent of other damage is unknown at this time (Lamar County)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES