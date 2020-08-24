WATCH: 1 shot, 1 dead in shooting near Messer Airport Highway, investigation underway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person and killed another in East Birmingham.

Around 1:50 p.m., officers responded to the 4100 block of Messer Airport Highway.

Police arrived to find two people suffering from gunshot wounds. One person was taken to UAB Hospital by Birmingham Fire and Rescue with life-threatening injuries, Birmingham PD reports. That person later died from his injuries.

The other person shot, police say, is the person of interest in the investigation. He was taken to St. Vincent East Hospital by a private vehicle. Police believe his injuries are non-life threatening.

This is an ongoing investigation.

CBS 42 is working to get more details on this investigation.

