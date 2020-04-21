Lisa Herring leaving Birmingham City Schools to head Atlanta school system

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After three years leading Birmingham City Schools, Lisa Herring will soon leave to take the helm of Atlanta’s public school system.

In a statement sent out Tuesday, the Birmingham Board of Education announced Herring had been named the sole finalist for superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools. The news was first reported Monday night by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“I am extremely grateful to the board for the opportunity to have served the scholars of Birmingham City Schools for the last 3 years,” Herring said in her statement. “We have accomplished so much together and there is great drive and momentum here in BCS. I am proud of the hard-working staff at all levels of this organization. You will forever be my family. I am eternally grateful for the chance to have led such a great school district.”

Herring first came to Birmingham in May 2017 after spending 11 years in the Charleston County School District in South Carolina

In the same statement, Birmingham Board of Education President Daagye Hendricks said she and the board were proud of the work accomplished under Herring’s leadership.

“The community at-large will miss her leadership,” Hendricks said. “We wish her well in her new position and know that she will make a great impact there as she has done here in BCS.”

No date has been set for when Herring will leave. Once that date has been established, the school board will work to find an interim superintendent as a short-term replacement.

