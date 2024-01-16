BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Singer, songwriter and producer Lionel Richie announced Tuesday the extension of his Sing A Song All Night Long tour, which will now be coming to Birmingham in May 2024 with special guests Earth, Wind & Fire.

Richie, who has sold over 125 million albums, is best known for hits such as “Endless Love,” “Lady,” “Truly,” “All Night Long,” “Penny Lover,” “Stuck on You,” “Hello,” “Say You, Say Me” and “Dancing on the Ceiling.”

He was recently inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, won the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song by the Library Congress and was honored at Kennedy Center Honors. Richie also served as a judge on ABC’s “American Idol” for the past six seasons and will return for its 7th season, set to debut in February 2024.

Earth, Wind & Fire

He is joined by nine-time GRAMMY®-award-winner Earth, Wind & Fire, who have sold over 100 million albums worldwide.

Both will perform at the BJCC Legacy Arena on Tuesday, May 28, at 7:30 p.m.

Artist presale tickets will go on sale on Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time; General tickets will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. local time and can be purchased on TicketMaster.