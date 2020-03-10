Lincoln Police Department receives terroristic threats, school placed on lockdown as precaution

LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Lincoln Police Department has released a statement on Facebook stating that city buildings and a school have been placed on lockdown out of precaution due to terroristic threats made to the department.

The police department further states that there is no direct threat to the area school, but are acting out of an abundance of caution.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

