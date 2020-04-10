Lincoln High School senior athlete and student banners hung around city

LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — As schools across Alabama are ordered to transition to online learning, high school senior athletes are getting shortchanged their traditional sendoffs. The Lincoln community wanted to do what they could to celebrate them.

“It means more than you could imagine,” Principal at Lincoln High School Chad Bynum said about how the community stepped up to help. “Because this is a very tight knit community. We are not just three schools that service the kids here. This is literally a family.”

Bynum said the city officials, members of the PTA and other Lincoln families came to him with the idea. They told him that they could put the banners, usually placed around campus, around downtown Lincoln.

The Lincoln High School athletic department and members of the city government are also offering graduating seniors the opportunity to make banners out of their graduation photos. These banners would are also be hung around downtown Lincoln.

To add to the significance, alumni of Lincoln High School spent twelve hours in a single day putting the banners up.

