Lincoln City Hall closed, providing drive-thru services

LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT)– The city of Lincoln announced on its Facebook page that city hall is closed and will keep its doors shut until Aug. 31.

In the post, and on the building doors, it states residents can make payments through their drive-thru window.

“Now you can make your payments through the window, which is something that wasn’t possible before,” said Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson.

Although not clearly stated on the signage, any city business can be completed through the drive-thru, not just submitting payments.

Watson said the city decided to close because of the state’s high COVID-19 case count.

“It was mainly done for the protection of the limited number of people we have working in the building,” Watson said.

The mayor said the building may open sooner than Aug. 31, if case numbers drop.

