BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Like good neighbors, Alabamians are there.

Organizations around Alabama have deployed volunteers and others to help aid those in areas that Hurricane Laura hit the hardest.

State Farm

Hundreds of adjusters came through State Farm’s Birmingham fulfillment center over the past few days getting equipped with all the technology they’ll need to start filing claims in any areas, including those Hurricane Laura hit hard.

Tom Wells is a State Farm Team Manager at the Birmingham location and he says the people he’s seen coming through say they’re eager to help.

“Most all of them are excited to help,” Wells said. “And that’s what we want to be because we don’t want to wait until the storm’s over and be two, three days after the fact. We want to have our folks trained, prepped, just sitting and waiting.”

Wells said all the people coming through are trained claim adjusters. He said State Farm is using Birmingham because it’s a central location for those on the way to the damage.

The Red Cross

The local Red Cross is deploying its troops. They’ve sent volunteers out to Louisiana with masks and other safety supplies.

Nationally, the Red Cross needs blood and they encourage you to donate if you can. You can learn how to donate here.

Alabama Power

And then 350 Alabama Power workers stormed out of various parts of the state to begin to repair presumable damage left from a storm the National Weather Service described as ‘unsurvivable’ yesterday.

