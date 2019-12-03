Life-size statue of George H.W. Bush’s service dog revealed

Breaking News
by: Evan Anstey

Courtesy of Texas A&M University

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (WIVB) — On Monday night, a life-size bronze statue of George H.W. Bush’s service dog was unveiled at Texas A&M University.

The statue of the former president’s dog was commissioned by America’s VetDogs, a non-profit organization that provides service dogs to veterans.

The unveiling of the statue took place at the school’s George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, where it will be on permanent display in the building’s east wing.

