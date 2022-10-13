BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Red, white and gold lanterns could be seen dotting the sky over Birmingham Thursday. On the ground, hundreds walked in memory of loved ones as part of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s “Light the Night” walk.

It was a moving and emotional night filled with hope and support, shining a bright light on those fighting blood cancers. The night walk helps raise money for patients and their families.

“It’s certainly about research, it’s certainly about a cure but it’s also about patient care and family support,” Event chair Steve Castleman said.

That research helps patients and survivors like Christina Brown, who’s a one-year survivor of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. She hopes events like this shine a light on these types of cancers.

“I’d love more awareness. I mean I know there are a lot of other kinds of cancers who have a lot more awareness but I’s like to see this one pushed to the forefront a little bit more also because it’s just as important,” Brown said.

Castleman said it’s a small step in a big fight but Birmingham is making a difference.

“I think the light of Birmingham is also helping bring a light to the darkness of cancer,” Castleman said.

It’s a light that has a lasting impact.

“It just touches my heart for everybody to come out and to see all the people here and the ones who didn’t make it. To see them remembered,” Brown said.

The Light the Night Walk is the third largest community fundraiser in the country and provides so much more than just research and treatment, it provides hope.

