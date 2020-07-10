Legion FC returns to BBVA field, new safety guidelines in place

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Legion FC won’t have to wait much longer for the 2020 USL Championship to finally kick-off.

The club is set to face regional rival Memphis 901 at BBVA Field on Wednesday, July 15, on ESPN2.

BBVA Feild released a statement detailing how months of preparation have gone into the stadium’s reopening in order to follow to federal, state, and local safety guidelines. Fans will need to wear a mask and seating will be socially distant. The Legion FC President and General Manager, Jay Heaps, said the safety and health of their fans is a “top priority” as they return for the season.

“Taking all necessary precautions in order to mitigate as much risk as possible to play at BBVA Field in our local community, in front of our fans, was vital, and we look forward to safely playing again for Birmingham,” said Heaps.

The new safety protocols are as followed:

Stadium capacity will be limited but able to accommodate all Legion FC season ticket holders.

Legion FC has developed a socially distant seating plan

Sanitizer stations will be positioned throughout the stadium

Prior to, and during the match, restrooms, concessions counters, grandstand railings, and other high traffic and fan contact areas will be regularly sprayed and wiped down.

Fans will be required to wear face masks at all times when not seated in their assigned seat.

All staff will be required to wear masks, adhere to social distancing, and must pass a temperature check and health screening before entering the stadium on matchday.

BBVA Field will be a “cashless” environment for the 2020 season.

Legion FC VP of Stadium Operations, Jason Coleman said they have been working with the state and county health officers to maintain what they felt was the safest possible environment. Now, the facility is focusing on the “important” part: getting the fans to follow the guidelines.

“Fans need to realize we’re doing everything we can to help stop the spread in the stadium,” added Coleman. “We need them to be responsible and mindful of social distancing and to wear masks so that we can continue to have fans in attendance and to keep our players and fans safe while giving everyone a chance to enjoy the game.”

All health and safety protocols can be found, here.

LATEST POSTS