Legendary Birmingham chef Frank Stitt honored with sculpture

Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) — Frank Stitt, the owner and executive chef of several Birmingham restaurants, was recently honored with a new sculpture.

The National Multiple-Sclerosis society unveiled “Frank’s Table” at the Rotary Trail in Birmingham.

Stitt, who came to prominence with Highlands Bar & Grill before starting Bottega Restaurant, Bottega Cafe and Chez Fon Fon, helped design he sculpture with South Carolina artist Greg Fitzpatrick.

Stitt says bees helped inspire the table and its design.

“He incorporated the bees wings, and how these wings work is they have to be beat at once for them to fly. That symbolizes the oneness in all of us,” Stitt said.

Stitt was the national MS Society’s legacy of leadership last year.

