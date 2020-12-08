Leeds Buc-ee’s is now hiring. Here’s how to apply.

LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama’s second Buc-ee’s convenience store, part of a popular Texas-based chain, is now accepting job applications ahead of its grand opening in January of next year.

Last year, Leeds Mayor David Miller projected the gas station, located off Interstate 20 at Exit 140, would create around 100 jobs. Construction on the convenience store began in late June. Originally slated for 2020, the grand opening was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Buc-ee’s corporate office, in-person interviews will take place, but job applicants must first apply online here.

Buc-ee’s has one other Alabama location in Mobile. The stores are known for their large selection of items and vast amounts of fuel pumps per location. The world’s longest car wash is located at a Buc-ee’s in Texas.

